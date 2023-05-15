 Skip to main content
Arizona Track seals a Wildcat win in rivalry series

UA is victorious in the Territorial Cup Series for an 8th time in 14 years

  • Updated
  • 0

The Wildcats got huge victory over ASU in football, softball and women's golf to secure their 8th victory in the 14-year rivalry series

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Arizona did not want to go to the Director's Cup standings to decide the 2022-23 Territorial Cup Series.

The Director's Cup is used to break a tie in the rivalry square off between UA and Arizona State. The Sun Devils currently sit 39th while the Wildcats are 51st.

It won't matter however as the UA track teams won the weekend over ASU at the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships and the Territorial Cup Series is headed back to Tucson.

Arizona Men's Track finished 5th overall (76) while ASU took 7th (66). The ladies battle was much closer but the Wildcats (39) prevailed over the Sun Devils (31).

Arizona secured the final two points to break a 9.5 tie and win 11.5-9.5. It's the Wildcats 8th win over the Sun Devils in the 14 years of the series.

ARIZONA WINS (8): 2009–10, 2010–11, 2011–12, 2012–13, 2017–18, 2019–20, 2020–21, 2022–23

Talie Bonds can leap hurdles and jump high

Talie Bonds accounted for 18 of Arizona's 39 points at Pac-12 Championships winning the 100 hurdles and finished 3rd in high jump

UA got keys win this year from the football team who ended a five-game losing streak to ASU.

Men's Basketball got a second chance to win their point at the Pac-12 Tournament after the Sun Devils initially stole a split on a three-quarter court buzzer beating shot to win at McKale Center.

Softball had to knock off the Sun Devils in the Pac-12 Tournament to maintain their point.

Women's Golf got the better of Arizona State on the Sun Devils home course at the Pac-12 Championships.

The two rivals compete against each other in 21 sports. The first program to accumulate 11 points wins. In most sports the competition is head-to-head. In others like track and field the competition is decided based on placement at the conference championships.

ASU was the victor in last year's rivalry series 12.5-8.5 over Arizona.

ARIZONA STATE WINS (6): 2013–14, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2018–19, 2021–22

Allie Skaggs hits a walk-off HR to beat ASU

Allie Skaggs (9) is lifted up by her teammates after she hit a game-ending grand slam to beat rival ASU in the Pac-12 Tournament

Here are the final FULL point totals for the 2022-23 athletics year:

ARIZONA (11.5)

  1. Football
  2. W Cross Country
  3. M Cross Country
  4. M Basketball
  5. W Basketball
  6. W Indoor Track
  7. Softball
  8. M Tennis
  9. W Golf
  10. M Outdoor Track
  11. W Outdoor Track

ARIZONA STATE (9.5)

  1. Soccer
  2. Gymnastics
  3. M Indoor Track
  4. M Swimming
  5. W Swimming
  6. Baseball
  7. W Tennis
  8. M Golf
  9. Beach Volleyball

SPLIT (1/2 POINT)

  • Volleyball

Tags

