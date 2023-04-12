Arizona Track and Field will head to the 63rd Annual Mt. SAC Relays

 Skip to main content
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR ELEVATIONS BELOW 5000 FEET IN FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 150, 151, 152, 153, AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Elevations Below 5000 feet in Fire Weather
Zones 150, 151, 152, 153, And 154.

* TIMING...11 AM MST to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwesterly 20-foot winds of 17 to 25 MPH with gusts
between 35 and 40 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast
Arizona.

&&

By Julia Leon

WALNUT, Cali. (KVOA) - Arizona Track and Field has its sights set on the Mt. SAC Relays as they head to California for the 63rd annual competition this Thursday through Saturday for its first away meet in several weeks.

The women's and men's teams both rank in the top 30 in the USTFCCCA rankings respectively.

The meet will feature some of the best athletes and teams in the nation and world. The meet begins on Monday, but Arizona's athletes won't start until Thursday evening.

Thursday's events kick off at 10 a.m. with Arizona competing in the men's and women's 10,000-meter race to finish the day at around 9 p.m. Friday begins at 9 a.m. with the men's javelin and women's high jump.

The last day of the competition on Saturday will start at 9 a.m. along with the women's hammer throw.

Talie Bonds for the women's team and Jordan Geist for the men's team have both been Arizona's top performers this season.

Bonds currently ranks third in the nation and fourth in the world in the 100-meter hurdles.

Geist leads the nation in the hammer throw and ranks second in the shot put.

Meggie Karp and Noah Jodon will start the weekend for the Wildcats on Thursday night with the men's and women's 10,000-meter race.

A meet recap with competition results can be found on arizonawildcats.com.

Live updates can be found on @arizonatrack on Twitter.

