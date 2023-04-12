Arizona Track and Field will head to the 63rd Annual Mt. SAC Relays

WALNUT, Cali. (KVOA) - Arizona Track and Field has its sights set on the Mt. SAC Relays as they head to California for the 63rd annual competition this Thursday through Saturday for its first away meet in several weeks.

The women's and men's teams both rank in the top 30 in the USTFCCCA rankings respectively.

The meet will feature some of the best athletes and teams in the nation and world. The meet begins on Monday, but Arizona's athletes won't start until Thursday evening.

Thursday's events kick off at 10 a.m. with Arizona competing in the men's and women's 10,000-meter race to finish the day at around 9 p.m. Friday begins at 9 a.m. with the men's javelin and women's high jump.

The last day of the competition on Saturday will start at 9 a.m. along with the women's hammer throw.

Talie Bonds for the women's team and Jordan Geist for the men's team have both been Arizona's top performers this season.

Bonds currently ranks third in the nation and fourth in the world in the 100-meter hurdles.

Geist leads the nation in the hammer throw and ranks second in the shot put.

Meggie Karp and Noah Jodon will start the weekend for the Wildcats on Thursday night with the men's and women's 10,000-meter race.

A meet recap with competition results can be found on arizonawildcats.com.

Live updates can be found on @arizonatrack on Twitter.