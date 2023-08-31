Arizona tops charts for recent business growth study

 Skip to main content
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 7 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Strong thunderstorms this afternoon and evening will be
capable of producing areas of dense blowing dust, reducing
visibility between one quarter mile and one mile.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 7 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Thunderstorms will produce strong thunderstorm outflow
winds capable of producing dense blowing dust this afternoon and
evening...with a potential for Haboob formation between Tucson
and Phoenix. Hazardous driving conditions due to a rapidly
reduced visibility in blowing dust is possible, especially along
Interstate 10 between Tucson and Phoenix and Highway 86 west of
Tucson. Strong and gusty thunderstorm outflow winds will likely
suspend dust into the air that people and animals breathe.
Individuals with heart disease and respiratory sensitivities may
want to reduce their level of exertion to limit the dust they
breathe into their lungs...especially if they are near dust-
prone locations. Those most at risk may feel better if they
avoid outside exercise today...keeping windows and doors closed
to help reduce exposure.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

&&

By Zachary Jackson

TUCSON. Ariz. (KVOA)- Information analyzed by business consulting firm, Venture Smarter, has revealed data for the business growth rates of all 50 states.

Arizona holds the podium, being the 3rd highest business growth rate in the United States at 10.40%.

According to the study, Arizona benefits from having the 14th lowest corporate/business income tax rate in the U.S at 4.9%.

Georgia and Virginia are the only states to rank above Arizona. Georgia being 1st with a business growth rate of 13.5% and Virginia with 10.50% business growth rate.

