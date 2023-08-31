Arizona tops charts for recent business growth study

TUCSON. Ariz. (KVOA)- Information analyzed by business consulting firm, Venture Smarter, has revealed data for the business growth rates of all 50 states.
Arizona holds the podium, being the 3rd highest business growth rate in the United States at 10.40%.
According to the study, Arizona benefits from having the 14th lowest corporate/business income tax rate in the U.S at 4.9%.
Georgia and Virginia are the only states to rank above Arizona. Georgia being 1st with a business growth rate of 13.5% and Virginia with 10.50% business growth rate.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE