Arizona to receive $13.5 million investment to address PFAs in drinking water

ARIZONA (KVOA) - Arizona senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly announced on Monday that around $13.5 million will be invested to combat Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAs) in drinking water.
PFAs, also known as “forever chemicals," are dangerous pollutants that can be found in drinking water sources.
According to a press release from the office of Sen. Sinema, exposure to PFAs may negatively affect the growth and learning of infants, increase the risk of cancer, harm the immune system, and cause other adverse health effects.
Senator Kelly commented on the situation, saying, “PFAS contamination is already an issue for groundwater across Arizona, including Tucson, the West Valley, Prescott and other communities. I’m glad to announce we secured $13 million from our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for our state and communities to protect our groundwater aquifers, clean up these contaminants, and protect public health”.
The investment from the bipartisan infrastructure law was allocated to Arizona through the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF). The program aims to help water systems and protect the public health of local communities.
Arizona will receive $109 million in 2022 from the EPA to address clean drinking water systems, update wastewater infrastructure, and help clean up water contaminants across the state.
The bipartisan infrastructure law makes the strongest investment in clean drinking water and water infrastructure in U.S. history.
