Arizona to lose 21% of Colorado River water supply

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Bureau of Reclamation announced Tuesday Arizona would have to cut its share of Colorado River water by 21% in 2023.
The cuts were triggered by the 2019 Drought Contingency Plan, which stipulates a Tier 2a water shortage when Lake Mead's water level falls below 1,050 feet above sea level.
"We have much less flow in the Colorado River. And it's going to be permanent and unless we starting figuring out how we're going to live with that permanent level of much less water the river will not be sustained," said Kathleen Ferris, Senior Fellow at the Kyl Center for Water Policy.
Arizona, Nevada and Mexico will have to reduce their supply of Colorado River water in January 2023. Arizona receives 2.8 million acre-feet of Colorado River water a year, Tucson's cut is 144,000 acre-feet.
For perspective, an acre-foot of water can supply three to four homes with enough water for a year.
Arizona has to make the deepest cuts 592,000-acre feet. And some of those cuts may impact the municipal water supply in Tucson. Tucson Water estimates it may have to cut four to six thousand acre feet from its allocation of Colorado River water. But the utility said it's been planning for such a scenario.
"We've been banking excess CAP water that we've had access to for many years now. We actually have close to a half million acre-feet CAP water stored in Avra Valley," said John Kmiec, Director of Tucson Water.
Most of the cuts will fall to agriculture. Last year, farmers in Pinal County slashed water usage by 60% and they may need to cut even more.
In June, the Bureau of Reclamation ordered the seven basin states, including Arizona, to cut two to four million acre-feet of water use. This is on top of the cuts announced Tuesday under the Drought Contingency Plan. So far, states have not been able to work out an agreement.
Without radical intervention, Ferris says these cuts are could be Arizona's new normal.
"These need to be permanent cuts. This isn't just a question of well, you know this is a bad year we'll just take a little less this year and then we'll get our full amount next year. It's not going to work that way," Ferris said.