 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST
FRIDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY...STRONG WINDS AND A VERY HIGH FIRE
DANGER RATING FOR EASTERN FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, AND MOST OF
ZONES 151, 152, 153, AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and most of
Fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From 11 AM MST Friday morning to 8 PM MST Friday
evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Arizona Supreme Court reinstates massive income tax cuts

  • 0
1040 Tax filing
Pexels

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court says the state’s voters do not have the right to reject a massive income tax cut approved by the Republican-controlled legislature last year. Thursday's decision means a nearly $2 billion cut that mainly benefits the wealthy is in effect. The high court overturned a lower court judge who sided with education advocates who collected enough signatures under the state’s referendum law to block them from taking effect until voters could weigh in in November. But the Supreme Court agreed with the low-tax advocacy group the Arizona Free Enterprise Club's argument that the tax cut law falls within an exemption to the state constitution blocking referendums if the law affects the “support and maintenance” of the government.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

Recommended for you