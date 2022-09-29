Arizona sues Biden administration over student debt forgiveness

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration over its plan to forgive hundreds of billion dollars worth of student loan debt.
The lawsuit was filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court of Arizona.
Brnovich is now asking the court to declare the debt cancellation unconstitutional, and in violation of federal law.
"This mass debt forgiveness program is fundamentally unfair, unconstitutional, and unwise," said Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich. "The question Americans need to be asking is why college costs so much in the first place."
According to a press release from the Attorney General's Office, the Biden administration wants to cancel $10,000 to $20,000 of student loan debt for people who make less than $125,000 annually, or $250,000 annually for a married person filing jointly.
In addition to Arizona, five other republican-led states have sued the Biden administration over the proposal.