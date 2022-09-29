 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Southeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Northwestern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 530 PM MST.

* At 258 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain along Arivaca Road to the east of Arivaca. Between 1
and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly, especially along drainages that feed
into the Sapori Wash.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Amado.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 257 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
mainly rural areas of South Central Pima County
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Arizona sues Biden administration over student debt forgiveness

  • Updated
  • 0
Attorney-General-Mark-Brnovich

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration over its plan to forgive hundreds of billion dollars worth of student loan debt. 

The lawsuit was filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court of Arizona.

Brnovich is now asking the court to declare the debt cancellation unconstitutional, and in violation of federal law.

"This mass debt forgiveness program is fundamentally unfair, unconstitutional, and unwise," said Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich. "The question Americans need to be asking is why college costs so much in the first place."

According to a press release from the Attorney General's Office, the Biden administration wants to cancel $10,000 to $20,000 of student loan debt for people who make less than $125,000 annually, or $250,000 annually for a married person filing jointly.

In addition to Arizona, five other republican-led states have sued the Biden administration over the proposal.

