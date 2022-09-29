Arizona sues Biden administration over student debt forgiveness

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona... Northwestern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 530 PM MST. * At 258 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain along Arivaca Road to the east of Arivaca. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly, especially along drainages that feed into the Sapori Wash. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Amado. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE