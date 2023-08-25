Arizona STOP Violence Against Women Grant seeking applicants

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Applications for the Arizona STOP (Services, Training, Officers, and Prosecutors) Violence Against Women Grant are now being accepted.
Approximately $2.5 million will be awarded to programs throughout Arizona to support courts, prosecution, law enforcement, and community-based victim-serving organizations that address sexual assault, domestic violence, stalking, and dating violence. Additionally, funding will support the expansion of prevention, outreach, and service programs for victims of human, sex, and labor trafficking.
The funds awarded are federally authorized through the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) and administered by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office on Violence Against Women. The grant invests in programs to support Victim Services, Coordinated Community Response Teams (CCRT), Sexual Assault Response Teams (SART), Training, and Special Projects that focus on increasing victim safety and offender accountability.
By statute, awards are disbursed as follows: law enforcement, prosecution, and victim services. There is a 25% match, non-federal match-cash, or in-kind. There is no match requirement for Tribal or Victim Services Applicants.
The grant has a maximum annual award of $150,000 per grantee and is renewable for a combined term of three years. The grant application will close on October 6, 2023, at 5:00 P.M. (MST). The Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith and Family invites grant applications from Arizona entities that include 501(c)(3) Community-Based Victim Serving Organizations; Tribal Nations, Tribal Coalitions, and Tribal Communities; in addition to County/City/Local Government Entities.
Access to solicitation documents requires a free eCivis account. A virtual, non-mandatory pre-application conference will be held on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. (MST). To register and receive further information, click here.
Deadline to register: Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. (MST). For additional assistance please contact the Procurement Manager, Shane Richardson, at procurement@az.gov.