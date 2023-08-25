 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING
THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions possible. Afternoon
temperatures 104 to 114 are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County and Baboquivari
Mountains.

* WHEN...From Sunday morning through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Major Heat Risk category which will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Arizona STOP Violence Against Women Grant seeking applicants

  • Updated
  • 0
Money
By Zachary Jackson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Applications for the Arizona STOP (Services, Training, Officers, and Prosecutors) Violence Against Women Grant are now being accepted.

Approximately $2.5 million will be awarded to programs throughout Arizona to support courts, prosecution, law enforcement, and community-based victim-serving organizations that address sexual assault, domestic violence, stalking, and dating violence. Additionally, funding will support the expansion of prevention, outreach, and service programs for victims of human, sex, and labor trafficking.

The funds awarded are federally authorized through the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) and administered by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office on Violence Against Women. The grant invests in programs to support Victim Services, Coordinated Community Response Teams (CCRT), Sexual Assault Response Teams (SART), Training, and Special Projects that focus on increasing victim safety and offender accountability.

By statute, awards are disbursed as follows: law enforcement, prosecution, and victim services. There is a 25% match, non-federal match-cash, or in-kind. There is no match requirement for Tribal or Victim Services Applicants.

The grant has a maximum annual award of $150,000 per grantee and is renewable for a combined term of three years. The grant application will close on October 6, 2023, at 5:00 P.M. (MST). The Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith and Family invites grant applications from Arizona entities that include 501(c)(3) Community-Based Victim Serving Organizations; Tribal Nations, Tribal Coalitions, and Tribal Communities; in addition to County/City/Local Government Entities.

Access to solicitation documents requires a free eCivis account. A virtual, non-mandatory pre-application conference will be held on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. (MST). To register and receive further information, click here.

Deadline to register: Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. (MST). For additional assistance please contact the Procurement Manager, Shane Richardson, at procurement@az.gov.