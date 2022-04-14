Arizona still feels effects of inflation despite efforts from White House

TUCSON (KVOA) - A member of President Joe Biden's economic team says the White House continues to work bring down prices at the pump and in the grocery store. However, many people are not feeling it.
Inflation is rising past 8 percent.
The White House promises prices will come down as everyone is feeling the pinch just about everywhere.
"It just shot up like you wouldn't believe," Tucsonan Harold Ridener said. "It's ridiculous."
With inflation at 8.5 percent, it is the highest level it has been in 40 years.
Ridener fills up his tank on the west side, knowing that his passion for travel is stymied by the more than $4 a gallon gas and the rising cost of food.
"When you're paying two to three times more for food and for gasoline, it's a lot more difficult," he said. "We have to afford both. If you want to travel to afford the groceries, you need the gas and you need the food obviously in order to eat."
Jared Bernstein is an economic advisor to President Biden.
"Seventy percent of the increase of inflation in march was due to higher energy prices and gas prices in particular," he said.
At a grocery store, customers are paying more to the point where some are having to make some tough decisions.
"It's getting outrageous," one Tucsonan who wished not to be identified said. "It's really getting outrageous. A pack of meat, now you're saying do I pay the rent or do I buy meet. Gas goes up, food goes up, insurance goes up, but not our pay."
Bernstein says the White House is taking steps to lower gas prices and he says we've already seen a difference in the last couple weeks.
"The president has worked with our allies to release 180 million barrels of oil in the last six months from strategic reserves," he said. "Since that release, the price of oil and the price of gas at the pump is down about 20 to 25 cents a gallon.:
Bernstein also says Biden signed a waiver that will allow E-15 ethanol gas to be sold in Arizona from June to September with the hope it will cut gas by about 10 cents a gallon.
Ethanol gas is usually not sold during the summer months due to a regulation by the EPA.