Arizona State Senator is stepping down

PHOENIX (KVOA) – Senator Raquel Terán the Democratic Leader in the Arizona State Senate announces that she is stepping down from her position.

Sen. Terán is stepping down to explore running for Congress in Arizona’s Third District.

“My service in politics has always been an extension of the work to build long-term progressive change in our community. In that spirit, I am speaking with friends, family, and supporters to explore running for Congress. To do this most effectively, I will step aside from leading the Democratic caucus in the Arizona State Senate,” said Sen. Terán.

Raquel currently serves in the Arizona State Senate representing Legislative District 26.

She previously served as a member of the House of Representatives from 2019 to 2021 representing Central West Phoenix and Downtown Glendale (then Legislative District 30) before being appointed to the State Senate in 2021.