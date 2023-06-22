Arizona State Forestry reports growing fire near Hereford

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Arizona State Forestry is responding to a fire near Hereford.
The AZF air attack is reporting 30 acres and running with structures threatened.
The wildfire may require evacuation according to an emergency report.
The fire is 3 miles east of Ramsey Canyon.
#AZForestry responding to new start near #Hereford. Air Attack is reporting 30 acres and running w/structures threatened. Fire is approx. 3 miles E of Ramsey Canyon. #AZFire #CochiseCounty pic.twitter.com/yLHA2aFhFm— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 22, 2023
