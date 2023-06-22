 Skip to main content
Arizona State Forestry reports growing fire near Hereford

  • Updated
  • 0

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Arizona State Forestry is responding to a fire near Hereford.

The AZF air attack is reporting 30 acres and running with structures threatened.

The wildfire may require evacuation according to an emergency report. 

The fire is 3 miles east of Ramsey Canyon.

Stay with News 4 Tucson as the story develops.

