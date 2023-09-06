 Skip to main content
Arizona Sports Hall of Fame welcomes 8 new members

  • Updated
  • 0
University of Arizona UA Fans

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Eight honorees will be inducted into the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame, Class of 2023.

The new members include 6 athletes, a coach and a former administrator:

  • Beloved Promise; Arizona Track & Field student-athlete, 2009-13
  • Kirsten Smith; Arizona Women's Basketball student-athlete, 1982-86
  • Rob Gronkowski; Arizona Football student-athlete, 2007-09
  • Preston Guilmet; Arizona Baseball student-athlete, 2005-09
  • John Perrin; Arizona Athletics Chief Financial Officer, 1979-2014
  • Dave Rubio; Arizona Volleyball head coach, 1992-2023
  • Stephen Sambu; Arizona Cross Country and Track & Field student-athlete, 2010-13
  • Justine Schluntz; Arizona Swimming & Diving student-athlete, 2005-10

The 2023 class will be officially inducted on Friday, Nov. 3 at the Westin La Paloma with a ceremony beginning at 5:15 p.m.

Tickets to the event can be purchased here

The entire list of members in the UA Hall of Fame can be found here.

