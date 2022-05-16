 Skip to main content
Arizona Softball's streak is ALIVE

TUCSON, Ariz. – Arizona Softball will begin its postseason road in Missouri, where it will compete in the Columbia Regional, along with the host No. 15 seed Tigers, Illinois and Missouri State.

UA (33-20) opens the regional vs. Illinois on Friday at 1:30 MST on ESPNU.

The Wildcats' postseason appearance marks Arizona's 35th straight selection. The 35 consecutive seasons is the longest active streak and the NCAA Softball record. UA has been invited to postseason play every season since 1987.

Arizona will hit the road for NCAA Regionals for the first time since 2016.

Arizona has not missed an NCAA Softball tournament since 1986

The Fighting Illini went 34-20 (15-7 Big Ten) in 2022.

The Wildcats bring in one of the most dominant offenses in the nation which is ranked tenth in batting average (.329) and ninth in home runs (86).

Sophomore Allie Skaggs was the Pac-12’s co-leader in home runs with 22 homers this season.

Arizona has advanced out of 31 of the 34 regionals since 1987 and has only missed the Super Regionals one time since they began in 2005.

