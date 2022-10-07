 Skip to main content
Arizona Soccer's 1st Pac-12 win is an upset

  • Updated
  • 0
UA Soccer (22) beats USC

UA freshman Sami Baytosh (14) engages with USC's Croix Bethune (7) during the Wildcats 1-0 win in Los Angeles

 (Photo courtesy: USC Athletics)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Arizona Soccer got its first conference win of the season in stellar fashion on Thursday, defeating No. 8 USC in Los Angeles, 1-0.

The win is Arizona's (4-5-2, 1-3 Pac-12) first over USC (7-2-1, 3-1 Pac-12) since 2013 and marked the Wildcats' first win over a a top-10 team since it defeated No. 10 UCLA in a 3-0 decision in 2019. It was the highest-ranked win for the program since the squad defeated No. 4 Texas in 2007.

You can read more about the first big win of the Becca Moros era over at ArizonaWildcats.com.

UA returns to action Sunday, Oct. 9 as it plays at UCLA at 2 p.m. Tucson time.

Copyright 2022 Arizona Athletics. All rights reserved.

