Arizona Soccer's 1st Pac-12 win is an upset

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Arizona Soccer got its first conference win of the season in stellar fashion on Thursday, defeating No. 8 USC in Los Angeles, 1-0.
The win is Arizona's (4-5-2, 1-3 Pac-12) first over USC (7-2-1, 3-1 Pac-12) since 2013 and marked the Wildcats' first win over a a top-10 team since it defeated No. 10 UCLA in a 3-0 decision in 2019. It was the highest-ranked win for the program since the squad defeated No. 4 Texas in 2007.
🚨 UPSET ALERT 🚨Nicole Dallin's goal in the 68th minute propels Arizona to a 1-0 victory over No. 8 USC! #NCAASoccer x 🎥 @ArizonaSoccer pic.twitter.com/6MBHj3r7zW— NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) October 7, 2022
You can read more about the first big win of the Becca Moros era over at ArizonaWildcats.com.
UA returns to action Sunday, Oct. 9 as it plays at UCLA at 2 p.m. Tucson time.
