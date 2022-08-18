 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of Southeast Arizona, including the following areas,
Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, Chiricahua
Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains,
Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and Pinaleno
Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County,
Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River Valley,
Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar
Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of Graham and
Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...From Friday morning through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A low pressure system with tropical origin will impact the
region through this weekend, with the heaviest and more
widespread rainfall amounts peaking Friday and Saturday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Arizona Soccer "owns" Iowa State in season opener

  • Updated
  • 0

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Arizona rallied from a 1-0 deficit with two late goals in the second half to beat visiting Iowa State 2-1 in the 2022 NCAA Women's Soccer season opener on Murphey Field at Mulcahy Stadium.

Initially it appeared that UA scored in the 81st and 85th minutes on own goals by the Cyclones. But after further review the Wildcats 1st tally was awarded to Madison Goerlinger off an assist by Samantha Baytosh.

Quincy Bonds (22) via ICA-Mike Christy

Quincy Bonds (11) attempts to punch a ball into the net during Arizona's 2022 season-opening win over Iowa State

WILDCAT POSTGAME DOWNLOAD: Nicole Dallin

A great crowd of 675, including many students just back on campus for the Fall semester, showed up for just the second-ever meeting between the two schools.

Arizona (1-0) will travel to Texas Tech for a match on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tucson time and the game will air on ESPN+.

