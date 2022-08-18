Arizona Soccer "owns" Iowa State in season opener

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Arizona rallied from a 1-0 deficit with two late goals in the second half to beat visiting Iowa State 2-1 in the 2022 NCAA Women's Soccer season opener on Murphey Field at Mulcahy Stadium.
Initially it appeared that UA scored in the 81st and 85th minutes on own goals by the Cyclones. But after further review the Wildcats 1st tally was awarded to Madison Goerlinger off an assist by Samantha Baytosh.
WILDCAT POSTGAME DOWNLOAD: Nicole Dallin
A great crowd of 675, including many students just back on campus for the Fall semester, showed up for just the second-ever meeting between the two schools.
Arizona (1-0) will travel to Texas Tech for a match on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tucson time and the game will air on ESPN+.
