Arizona set to execute man convicted raping, killing ASU student on May 10

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona's first execution warrant in eight years was issued Tuesday for the man convicted of killing an Arizona State University student in 1978.
Back in 2008, Clarence Wayne Dixon was sentenced to death in reference to the sexual assault and murder of Deana Bowdoin, who was found raped, strangled and stabbed to death in her apartment in Tempe, Ariz. on Jan. 7 1978.
Authorities say Dixon was arrested in May 2001 after a detective reopened the case and technological advancement of DNA profiling identified Dixon as the suspect of the case.
Dixon was then serving a life sentence in prison for a sexual assault that occurred in 1986.
Despite receiving the death sentence 14 years ago, Dixon's execution was placed on hold after the state decided to halt all executions across the Arizona in response to an allegedly "botched" execution in 2014. In addition, the state struggled to buy execution drugs after several pharmaceutical companies blocked the use of their products for lethal injections.
After obtaining supply lethal injection drug in 2021, Arizona authorities began moving forward in the process toward executing Dixon.
Attorney General Mark Brnovich took a major step in the process by issuing the first execution warrant in eight years. Through this, Dixon's execution is scheduled to be held May 10.