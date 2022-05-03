Arizona set to execute man convicted in 1984 murder of Tucson 8-year-old on June 8

TUCSON (KVOA) - Nearly 40 years after the death of Vicki Lynne Hoskinson, the Arizona Supreme Court issued an execution warrant for the man convicted of murdering the Tucson child on Tuesday.

Back in 1987, Frank Jarvis Atwood was convicted for kidnapping 8-year-old Hoskinson when she was riding home on her bicycle after she mailed her aunt a birthday card. Atwood reportedly killed the 8-year-old and left her body in the desert near Ina Road in 1984.

He then fled to Texas, where he was later arrested.

While Atwood was sentenced to death on a related first-degree murder charge in 1987, his execution was put on hold after the state decided to halt all executions across Arizona in response to an allegedly "botched" execution in 2014. In addition, pharmaceutical companies made the decision to no longer sell drugs related to lethal injections to Arizona, according to the Associated Press.

After obtaining supply lethal injection drug in 2021, Arizona authorities began moving forward in the process toward executing Atwood.

Atwood's execution has been set to be held on June 8. As Hoskinson was murdered before Nov. 23, 1992, Atwood will be given time to select either lethal injection or gas under ARS 13-757.

Atwood is on schedule to be the second person executed in Arizona since the nearly eight-year hiatus.

Clarence Dixon, the man convicted for raping, strangling, and stabbing a ASU student to death in 1978, is on course to be the state's first execution since 2014.

Dixon is set to be executed on May 10. He has selected to be executed by lethal injection, the default execution method.