Arizona set to carry out first execution in nearly eight years

TUCSON (KVOA) - After nearly an eight-year pause, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Tuesday the state is ready to resume executions.

"We do these not only because justice demands it, but because ultimately people who commit these types of crime deserve the ultimate punishment," Brnovich said.

The first scheduled execution since the summer of 2014 is set for May.

On July 23, 2014, Joseph Wood was the last inmate on Arizona's Death Row to be executed. Wood died by lethal injection.

The process took almost two hours and Wood's lawyers argued the execution was botched.

That is something Brnovich denies.

"There was an independent examination, a medical examiner," Brnovich said. "There is no facts, no evidence that this defendant suffered in any way. In fact, he was sedated the whole time."

On May 11, Clarence Dixon is set to be put to death for the murder of 21-year-old Arizona State student Deana Boudoin in 1978.

Boudoin was wrapped, strangled and stabbed to death in her Tempe apartment.

Only days ago, Dixon's lawyers filed a motion to stop the execution, saying it is unconstitutional because Dixon is mentally incompetent.

Robert Dunham is the executive director of the death penalty information center.

"Just before the murder, he was found legally insane," Dunham said. "He was acquitted of a prior offense by judge, later Justice Sandra Day O'Connor. At the time, she found him not guilty by reason of insanity. He had paranoid schizophrenia at that time and that's a disorder that does not improve, particularly if it's untreated."

Dunham argues there are problems with the way Arizona carries out the death penalty.

"From the provision of counsel to very questionable appeals," Dunham contends. "Clarence Dixon's case is an example of that. This is an individual who was severely mentally ill at the time of the trial. The jury never knew about it. The court allowed him to represent himself."

Dixon still has some time to decide whether he wants to die by lethal injection or lethal gas.

As his lawyers and opponents look for alternatives, Brnovich stands by the state's decision.

"No one's heart should ache or break for these degenerate killers," the attorney general said. "We need to make sure justice is done and the fact it has taken decades, literally decades for these families to receive closure is heartbreaking to me."

"It's been more than four decades." Dunham said. "That's something that's going to create continuing pain for the victim's family. And giving this enough time to get it right, may mean the execution doesn't go forward in a month."

One of Dixon's attorneys, Jennifer Moreno released the following statement in regards to the execution.

"Arizona has a history of problematic executions and has not executed anyone since the horrifically mishandled execution of Joseph Wood in 2014. The State has had nearly a year to demonstrate that it will not be carrying out executions with expired drugs but has failed to do so. Under these circumstances, the execution of Mr. Dixon — a severely mentally ill, visually disabled, and physically frail member of the Navajo Nation — is unconscionable."