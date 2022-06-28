Arizona set to build its own border wall after securing $335M in state budget

TUCSON (KVOA) — The State of Arizona is on its way to building its own border wall after the State's Republican majority legislature passed the budget last week, including around a half billion dollars for border security.
A budget bill passed includes $335 million just for a border wall that will be separate from federal barriers.
State Rep. John Kavanagh co-sponsored the bill. He said it is intended to circumvent federal efforts because he believes the political leaders over seeing Customs and Border Protection are allowing a "disaster" at the border.
"The federal government is not dealing with it," Kavanagh said. "In fact, not only are they not dealing with it, they are actually promoting illegal immigration by their policies."
He said the state will build the barriers on state-owned land or private property, with permission, where physical barriers are not possible the state will build a wall of technology. That would include infrared cameras, sensors and aerial drones which are already used by Border Patrol.
"It's my hope that three quarters of it will be real, solid rock wall," he said.
News 4 Tucson spoke to several people who live along the border who have different views about the state's effort, like Hector Monreal and Manuel Olgin. They believe it is an unnecessary step.
"Because people will cross anyhow, drugs passed through," Olgin said. "It's going to be a waste of money instead of using that money to better the communities or cities."
"It's unnecessary, everything is fine the way it is," Monreal said. "I don't think its necessary."
However, Jose Angel Navarro believes more resources, particularly the use of technology, would help the situation along the border.
"Sounds good to me," Navarro said. "That way, we can have more security in regards to people crossing illegal drugs and fire arms."
Nogales Mayor Arturo Garino said he believes it could be helpful in other regions of the state but for Nogales they are dealing with less people entering illegally and more drugs being smuggled through ports of entry.
"We have our wall here and a bunch of concertina wire too," the mayor said. "I really don't know if any of that money is going to be allocated to Nogales."
Another $209 million is budgeted for a border security fund, which will help protect critical infrastructure and provide more resources to law enforcement agencies working near the border.
News 4 Tucson reached out to Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway, who said he has not heard of the approved budget and would need to research it further before issuing a comment.
Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels was not available for comment.