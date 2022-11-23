Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema visits GEOST facility in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) —It's homecoming for an Arizona senator, only this trip to the Old Pueblo is strictly business.
Senator Kyrsten Sinema made a stop here in Tucson at the GEOST facility.
The senator made the trip in hopes of learning more about the company's impact when it comes to America's national security.
Senator Sinema toured the manufacturing site Monday.
GEOST is currently working with the United States government and innovative agencies, including DARPA and the new U.S. Space Force.
Senator Sinema serves as a co-founder of the Space Caucus in the U.S. Senate.
She says the Caucus aims to teach members of Congress about the importance of space and private industry partnerships with government agencies.
"Tucson is home to some of the greatest aerospace industries in all of the country," said Senator Sinema. "GEOST is working carefully with companies both small and large alike, to ensure that the U.S. government is prepared for the space that we know now, and the space that we hope to have for the future. I learned about some really incredible projects today."
One of those projects tracks all of the bits of satellites or broken satellites that are orbiting in space.
Important, because that's something that we need to know so that our men and women who are in space don't collide with those satellites.
Senator Sinema says she plans to take what she learned back to Congress to make sure they are creating policy and working towards the defense bill, as well as ensuring they have the appropriate funding to prepare for challenges in space.