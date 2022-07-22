Arizona resident finds newborn baby on doorstep, police say

MESA, Ariz. (KPNX) — A newborn baby was found by a Mesa resident on their doorstep Friday in the area of Higley and McKellips, police said.
Authorities from the Mesa Police Department are investigating the incident and said the baby was transported to a local hospital for observation.
The resident told police someone rang their doorbell and they assumed it was a delivery person dropping off a package. A couple of minutes later, the resident discovered the infant on the ground outside their door.
Police believe the baby is less than one day old.
There's no reason to believe this was done by someone known to the Mesa resident, police said.
If anyone is in a similar situation, please use one of the many safe haven spots around the city.
In Arizona, there are options.
Infants can be brought to a designated safe haven location up to 30 days after the baby's birth.
Resources like Arizona Safe Baby Haven Foundation are set up to help parents in crisis. They have a 24/7 crisis hotline that can be reached at 1-866-707-2229.
Scene is now clear. Investigation ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident please call the Mesa Police Department.— Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) July 22, 2022