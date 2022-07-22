Arizona resident finds newborn baby on doorstep, police say

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Southwestern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 545 PM MST.

* At 453 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest
of Rio Rico, or 9 miles northwest of Nogales, moving west at 15
mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Ruby, Pena Blanca Lake and Arivaca Lake.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

If on or near Pena Blanca or Arivaca Lake, get away from the water
and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike
out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear
thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to
safe shelter now!  Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 107 to
114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro
Area, South Central Pinal County, and the Upper Gila River
Valley.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps
and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can
lead to heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Arizona resident finds newborn baby on doorstep, police say

Mesa Police Department via 12 News

MESA, Ariz. (KPNX) — A newborn baby was found by a Mesa resident on their doorstep Friday in the area of Higley and McKellips, police said.

A newborn baby was found Friday afternoon in Mesa, police said.

Authorities from the Mesa Police Department are investigating the incident and said the baby was transported to a local hospital for observation.

The resident told police someone rang their doorbell and they assumed it was a delivery person dropping off a package. A couple of minutes later, the resident discovered the infant on the ground outside their door.

Police believe the baby is less than one day old. 

There's no reason to believe this was done by someone known to the Mesa resident, police said.

If anyone is in a similar situation, please use one of the many safe haven spots around the city. 

In Arizona, there are options. 

Infants can be brought to a designated safe haven location up to 30 days after the baby's birth.

Resources like Arizona Safe Baby Haven Foundation are set up to help parents in crisis. They have a 24/7 crisis hotline that can be reached at 1-866-707-2229.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

