Arizona receives $99.5 million for broadband infrastructure

TUCSON (KVOA) — On Tuesday morning, the White House and U.S. Treasury announced big news for the state of Arizona when it comes to broadband and high-speed internet.
Affordable, reliable and high-speed internet is the goal for all Americans and the Grand Canyon State is now one step closer.
"The pandemic was, in many ways a national teaching moment," said Gene Sperling, Senior Advisor to the President and American Rescue Plan Coordinator. "This was the moment where it became so crystal clear to every American what many leaders and advocates had argued for a long time, that having affordable broadband that was capable of allowing two parents to telework, more than two children to do homework, could not any longer be considered a luxury, that it was a basic, basic measure that every American family had to have to have equal educational and economic opportunity."
$99.4 million for broadband infrastructure across Arizona will help to close the digital divide in our state.
That funding coming from the Capital Projects Fund in President Biden's American Rescue Plan.
127,000 homes and businesses will be connected to high-speed internet as a result.
"The Arizona broadband development rural infrastructure grant program will expand high speed broadband in the state's 13 rural counties, while the Arizona broadband development urban infrastructure grant program will do the same in the state's urban counties," said Jacob Leibenluft, U.S. Treasury Chief Recovery Officer.
The funds are expected to boost connectivity to critical services, as well as expand economic opportunity in communities throughout the U.S.
Nearly $5 billion has been distributed in 33 states.
"I'm really looking forward to us getting this funding efficiently and effectively out the door and across Arizona, so that our communities both urban and rural get the connectivity they need in order to pursue meaningful careers, access to health care services they need, continue their educations, and stay connected with their loved ones," said Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema.