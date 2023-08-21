 Skip to main content
Arizona receiver Jacob Cowing named AP Preseason Second-Team All-American

Arizona WR Jacob Cowing

TUCSON (KVOA) - There's a lot of hype surrounding Arizona Wide Receiver Jacob Cowing entering the 2023 season.

He's on pretty much every preseason watch list. Monday he was named an AP Preseason Second-Team All-American.

Cowing is also on the All Pac-12 Second Team. In addition, he was named to the Biletnikoff (Top Receiver), Maxwell (Best Player) and Paul Hornung (Most Versatile Player) Award Watch Lists.

Arizona's Jacob Cowing

Cowing was a staple on Arizona's offense last year - one that had the sixth-best passing attack in the nation. The Maricopa native tallied 85 catches for 1,034 yards and seven touchdowns. His 85 receptions led the Pac-12 last year. 

He has also caught a pass in 44 straight games, the second longest streak in the country. 

Jacob Cowing, Arizona Football

Cowing and the Wildcats open up the 2023 season against NAU September 2 at 7 p.m. 

