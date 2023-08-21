Arizona receiver Jacob Cowing named AP Preseason Second-Team All-American

TUCSON (KVOA) - There's a lot of hype surrounding Arizona Wide Receiver Jacob Cowing entering the 2023 season.
He's on pretty much every preseason watch list. Monday he was named an AP Preseason Second-Team All-American.
Cowing is also on the All Pac-12 Second Team. In addition, he was named to the Biletnikoff (Top Receiver), Maxwell (Best Player) and Paul Hornung (Most Versatile Player) Award Watch Lists.
Cowing was a staple on Arizona's offense last year - one that had the sixth-best passing attack in the nation. The Maricopa native tallied 85 catches for 1,034 yards and seven touchdowns. His 85 receptions led the Pac-12 last year.
He has also caught a pass in 44 straight games, the second longest streak in the country.
Cowing and the Wildcats open up the 2023 season against NAU September 2 at 7 p.m.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE