Arizona police officers who did not try to help drowning man placed on leave

PHOENIX (CNN/KPNX) — Newly released body cam video shows what happened when a man drowned in an Arizona lake over Memorial Day weekend.
Officers were on the scene and are under fire for not doing more to help save him.
Shortly after 5 a.m., police arrive to check on what they describe as a physical disturbance between Sean Bickings and his wife.
"At that point, the officers really don't have a reason to be there," Andy Anderson, former Phoenix assistant police chief said. "But it would be nice if someone from social services who has a mental health background could have come in and dealt with that."
Anderson is a former assistant Phoenix police chief who agreed to look at the records that Tempe Police Department have made available.
The body cam video shows after officers spoke with his wife, they went to Bickings and made small talk while checking for warrants.
After 4 minutes, Bickings goes over the railing.
"In reality, law enforcement did not have authority to detain him," Anderson said.
Tempe Police limited what they turned over in a public records request, claiming the drowning itself is too sensitive; instead, providing a partial transcript that shows Bickings telling officers, "I'm going to drown."
They respond, "Swim to a pylon."
When Bickings says he can't, an officer says, "Okay, I'm not going in after you."
"This is not a lake patrol team that has the equipment to handle water rescue," Anderson said. "These are street cops."
Bickings and his wife both plead for someone to do something.
His wife telling an officer, "He's drowning right in front of you, and you won't help?"
Tempe police would not clarify how much time these pages cover.
But eventually, Bickings went underneath the water and never resurfaced.
"I think it's heartbreaking," Anderson said. "It's a tragic situation, it's awful."
It wouldn't be until nearly six hours later that Bickings' body was pulled from the lake.
Now, Scottsdale police and the Department of Public Safety are investigating the steps officers did and did not take as the responding officers are on paid leave.