 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 106 to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Arizona pedestrian fatality rate skyrockets

  • Updated
  • 0
Car crash

Courtesy of Pixabay

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - A recent report by the Governors Highway Safety Association says Arizona has the second-highest pedestrian fatality rate across the country.

According to that report, Arizona had a total of 307 pedestrian deaths last year, which is an 18 percent increase from the previous year.

22 of those deaths were right here in Tucson, according to the Tucson Police Department. For this year, we've already had 13 deaths and we still have five more months of 2023.

Compared to the 1,100 pedestrian deaths in California or the 800 in Florida, our 300 might not seem like a lot.

However, when you compare rates based on the population size of our state, we had the second-highest death rate of 4.17 deaths per 100,000 people.

That rate can be attributed to a number of reasons, by both the pedestrians and the drivers.

We spoke to the Tucson Police Department about what they say you need to be doing to help lower this rate for our state.

"We all have to be following the rules. And for pedestrians specifically I would encourage everybody to use crosswalks. If you're actually crossing at the crosswalk make sure you make eye contact with the driver, you're not going to assume that people see you because a lot of people are distracted and that's where a lot of the responsibility comes into play for drivers as well because you need to be paying attention while your driving, to expect the unexpected," said Sergeant David Fritsch.

No matter where you are across our city, if you're walking or driving, don't assume you're safe because you have the right of way.

Pay attention to your surroundings and help us lower that death rate.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you