Arizona pedestrian fatality rate skyrockets

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - A recent report by the Governors Highway Safety Association says Arizona has the second-highest pedestrian fatality rate across the country.

According to that report, Arizona had a total of 307 pedestrian deaths last year, which is an 18 percent increase from the previous year.

22 of those deaths were right here in Tucson, according to the Tucson Police Department. For this year, we've already had 13 deaths and we still have five more months of 2023.

Compared to the 1,100 pedestrian deaths in California or the 800 in Florida, our 300 might not seem like a lot.

However, when you compare rates based on the population size of our state, we had the second-highest death rate of 4.17 deaths per 100,000 people.

That rate can be attributed to a number of reasons, by both the pedestrians and the drivers.

We spoke to the Tucson Police Department about what they say you need to be doing to help lower this rate for our state.

"We all have to be following the rules. And for pedestrians specifically I would encourage everybody to use crosswalks. If you're actually crossing at the crosswalk make sure you make eye contact with the driver, you're not going to assume that people see you because a lot of people are distracted and that's where a lot of the responsibility comes into play for drivers as well because you need to be paying attention while your driving, to expect the unexpected," said Sergeant David Fritsch.

No matter where you are across our city, if you're walking or driving, don't assume you're safe because you have the right of way.

Pay attention to your surroundings and help us lower that death rate.