Arizona patients wait longer than most during ER visits

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - A new study conducted by Med.ro says Arizona has one of the longest emergency room wait times.
According to the study, Arizona ranks number 5 with an average ER waiting time of 195 minutes.
"Long wait times in American emergency rooms are a pressing issue that demands attention and action. American citizens must be given better access to timely medical care when they need it most, also considering the costs that often come with it,” said Dr Vlad Dobrescu, CEO of Med.ro. “Addressing this problem requires a multi-faceted approach, including increased funding for healthcare resources, better staffing, and streamlined processes”.
Number 1 on the list is Maryland with a staggering 239 minute average wait time.
North Dakota has the shortest wait time of all 50 states at 108 minutes.
