Arizona Men's Basketball goes undefeated in Summer Tour with win over Lebanon

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona Men's Basketball beat the Lebanon National Team 85-71 in its final game of its Summer Tour in Israel and Abu Dhabi.
The Wildcats are heading home from the Middle East with a perfect 3-0 record.
Lebanon was definitely the U of A's toughest test of the trip. It's one of 32 teams set to play in next week's FIBA World Cup. The Wildcats previously beat the Israel Select Team 124-77 and the UAE Select Team 127-90.
Arizona built a double digit lead at the end of the first quarter thanks to Freshman KJ Lewis. He hit a corner three and made a huge dunk in transition to give the Wildcats a 23-11 lead. They led 42-28 at the half.
Freshman Motiejus Krivas extended the Wildcats lead to 21 in the third with a layup.
Lebanon made things interesting in the fourth. It brought the game within eight points. However, Keshad Johnson shut down any chance of a comeback with a wide open three from the top of the key with 1:50 to play.
Four players scored in double figures. Pelle Larsson led the Wildcats with 17 points. Johnson tallied 14. Caleb Love had 13, while KJ Lewis added 12.
The Wildcats are heading back to Tucson with memories and experiences that'll last a lifetime.
