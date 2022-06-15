Arizona man gets life in prison for killing ex-wife, friend

AP-AZ-Double Murder Plea-Sentencing

Jun 15, 2022 1:57 PM

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — A southern Arizona man accused of killing his ex-wife and her male friend and then burning their bodies in a rented SUV last year has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Cochise County prosecutors say 58-year-old Gregory Carlson of Sunizona admitted in court Tuesday that he fatally shot Duong Nguyen and Robert Atwell in early September. Carlson said he didn’t want his former wife to take their 3-year-old daughter back to Philadelphia after the child spent a week visiting him. Carlson then drove the rental car to a spot on his parent’s large property in Sunizona and set it on fire with Nguyen and Atwell inside.