Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM
MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
temperatures between 103 to 113 degrees. Hottest values in
portions of the lower deserts west of Tucson.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro
River Valley and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Arizona man gets life in prison for killing ex-wife, friend

Gregory Carlson

 By Julia Leon

AP-AZ-Double Murder Plea-Sentencing

Jun 15, 2022 1:57 PM

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — A southern Arizona man accused of killing his ex-wife and her male friend and then burning their bodies in a rented SUV last year has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Cochise County prosecutors say 58-year-old Gregory Carlson of Sunizona admitted in court Tuesday that he fatally shot Duong Nguyen and Robert Atwell in early September. Carlson said he didn’t want his former wife to take their 3-year-old daughter back to Philadelphia after the child spent a week visiting him. Carlson then drove the rental car to a spot on his parent’s large property in Sunizona and set it on fire with Nguyen and Atwell inside.

Carlson was sentenced during the same court hearing, saying he wanted to “bring finality” to everyone involved including his parents.