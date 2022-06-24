Arizona Legislature's GOP members OK school vouchers for all

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Arizona lawmakers approved a massive expansion of the private school voucher system Friday night as the Legislature pushed closer to ending the 2022 legislative session.
The vote was hurried after thousands of people protesting or supporting the U.S. Supreme Court's abortion ruling rallied outside and led to a brief security scare. Another top measure appeared close to being solved: A major plan to shore up water supplies. The Senate gave initial approval to a $1 billion plan to increase supplies after adding another $200 million for water conservation efforts.
The House and Senate voted on dozens of bills, most of them uncontroversial measures that passed with bipartisan majorities.