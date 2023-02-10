Arizona lawmaker introduces ‘Unlawful Kangaroo Exchange Act’

TUCSON (KVOA) – Arizona State Representative Dr. Amish Shah received praise from both the Animal Wellness Action Organization and the Center for a Humane Economy after introducing the ‘Unlawful Kangaroo Exchange Act’ on Feb. 7.
The ‘Unlawful Kangaroo Exchange Act’, also known as HB 2741, states that “It is unlawful for a person, to intentionally, knowingly, recklessly or with criminal negligence purchase, receive, sell, transfer or otherwise exchange for a commercial purpose any part of a dead kangaroo or any product containing a part of a dead kangaroo.”
The newly introduced bill aims to stop athletic shoe companies such as Nike from using kangaroo skins to produce soccer cleat models.
Rep. Shah commented on the introduction of his bill, saying “Major athletic shoe retailers can make the transition to non-animal-based soccer cleats without any adverse effects, and my legislation will hasten a logical and humane switch in their purchasing practices. In fact, these companies already make cruelty-free shoes widely available.”
Similar legislation has already been established in states such as New Jersey, Connecticut, California and Oregon. According to Animal Wellness Action, more states are set to follow Rep. Shah’s lead in the coming weeks.
Nike has not released a statement in response to the new legislation.
“It is no longer acceptable to kill wildlife in their native habitats to make soccer cleats, no less the shoes needed to compete in the most popular sport in the world. The orphaning of 500,000 joeys in this supply chain for Nike and other shoe companies should never be considered as acceptable collateral damage,” said Deborah Wilson, M.D., the chair of the board of Animal Wellness Action.
It is estimated that more than 2 million kangaroos are killed by commercial shooters each year.
