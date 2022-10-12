Arizona kicks off early voting Wednesday

TUCSON (KVOA) - Wednesday is the first day of early voting in southern Arizona.
Early ballots will start to be mailed out and certain voting locations are opening.
According to the Pima County Recorder's Office, they are mailing out about 480,000 ballots that gives voters the next month to early vote. They say the majority of the election will be conducted via mail.
But, after the 2020 Election, a handful of Arizonans have expressed concern with the safety of mailing in their ballots.
To encourage a sense of security, Clean Elections of Arizona says the best thing you can do is be proactive. This means confirming your voter registration and finding out exactly where you can vote, whether that be by mail or in-person. And if you're an early voter, you can track the status of your early ballot online and confirm that it was counted.
But despite these efforts, voters here in Southern Arizona are having differing opinions about how secure their ballot really may be.
"At this point I trust the system. The system has worked in the past," said Victor Bowleg, a registered voter here in Tucson.
However, others don't have the same confidence as Bowleg.
"I prefer to go to the polls, because mailing in my ballot I'm not sure what ends up happening with it," said Bryce Womack.
Now in Pima County, you can sign up for text or email alerts for the status of your mail ballot.