Arizona halts construction of shipping container border barrier

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Arizona Doug Ducey Administration has halted construction of its prized border wall of shipping containers.
The move comes after impending legal action from the federal government which has called the project illegal.
On Friday News 4 Tucson witnessed several trucks hauling shipping containers arriving at the Arizona State Prison Complex on the Southside. Those were containers that were being stationed near the border.
News 4 Tucson reached out to Governor Ducey's Office, they declined to do an interview but referred us to a letter sent out this week in response to the Biden Administrations legal action.
In the letter, Ducey's team states the environmental and public safety concerns along the border are not due to the shipping containers, but the Biden Administration's inaction to secure the border and fill in border wall gaps.
In the letter, they claim that for more than a year, the State hasn't seen any indication the federal government plans on moving forward with filling in the border wall gaps.
They state that Arizona residents endure the brunt of harm and that the State has a responsibility to protect its residents.
The Center for Biological Diversity has two lawsuits against the state related to environmental impacts of the shipping containers.
Russ McSpadden with CBD has taken part in a weeks long protest along the border that successfully delayed work on the shipping container project for the past two weeks.
He sees the halt in construction as a major victory.
"I think Ducey is definitely retreating," McSpadden said.
McSpadden said their protesters remain along the border and want to see the containers removed entirely.
That remains the big question, if and when the containers will be removed and at what cost to taxpayers?
In just a few weeks Governor-elect Katie Hobbs is set to be sworn in, in an exclusive interview with News 4 Tucson last month she gave her views on the shipping containers.
"I think we need to use Arizona tax payer dollars in the ways that best benefit Arizonans and I think the shipping containers are a political stunt," Hobbs said.
In the interview, she also agreed that the Biden Administration hasn't done enough to secure the border.
Only time will tell how she will handle the shipping containers.