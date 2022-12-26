Arizona gun shop owner says he's suffered financially after "purely political" lawsuit by Mexico

TUCSON (KVOA) - News 4 Tucson is learning more about a lawsuit filed by the Mexican government against five Arizona gun stores accusing them of participating in illegal gun trafficking that led to violence in Mexico.
The lawsuit was filed in October and names the Hub, SNG Tactical and Diamondback Shooting in Tucson as well as Spragues in Yuma and Ammo AZ in the Phoenix area.
Veerachart Murphy owns Ammo AZ and is the only shop owner to agree to do an interview with News 4 Tucson. He believes the lawsuit is purely political.
In the lawsuit, Mexico claims it traced 19 firearms that were sold to five different people about five years ago that were sold from Ammo AZ and used in crimes. Murphy adamantly denies the allegations.
"I have had two ATF audits since then and clearly if we were doing something wrong we would have been shutdown by the ATF. For the country of Mexico to actually obtain that information, I didn't give it to them they got it from our own government our own government is helping Mexico sue me," he said.
So far none of the gun shops named in the lawsuit have filed a formal response to the allegations, this month a judge extended their deadline to January 13th.
Murphy said the reason for his delay is trying to get his insurance company to cover his legal costs, which is a normal practice. If they will not cover his costs he will have to pay out of pocket. He said he's already dealing with heavy financial losses before ever getting a day in court.
"A bank I was banking with saw me on the news, they shutdown my banking relationship with them. I was also pre-approved for a $10 million loan to open a shooting range they cancelled my loan as well," he explained.
Last year Mexico attempted a similar lawsuit against U.S. gun manufacturers but it was thrown out by a judge only a few weeks before filing the lawsuit against these gun shops.
Murphy believes these are "political attacks" from Mexico.
"They file a lawsuit against five mom and pop gun stores, if they could shutdown one of the five, I would say they would probably consider that a success story and say 'hay look we did something about it' and will just move on to the next five," he said.
Murphy said he's planning on filing a counter lawsuit against Mexico for damages up to $100 million. He is waiting to file it once the current legal action reaches its conclusion.
News 4 Tucson will keep you updated as the lawsuit moves forward.