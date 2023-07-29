Arizona Guard Caleb Love reflects on decision to transfer to U of A, adjusting to program

TUCSON (KVOA) - Football season is right around the corner, but it's never too early to talk hoops in Tucson.
Guard Caleb Love arrived in the Old Pueblo this summer and is quickly settling in. The transfer from North Carolina said he loves his teammates and coaches, but not so much the weather.
However, Love wasn't planning on being in this heat when he decided to transfer after last season. He originally committed to Michigan, until he learned some college credits wouldn't transfer over.
He re-entered the transfer portal and found a home in Arizona.
"I spent the whole day with coaches and they showed me the campus," Love said. "They set up a plan and they expressed how much they wanted me and how I could fit in their system. I felt like everything made sense. It was an easy decision. I committed on my visit."
It helped that the Wildcats had a familiar face in Assistant Coach Steve Robinson.
"He recruited me out of high school and he was my main recruiter for North Carolina," Love said. "He was another main recruiter in this Arizona decision. Him being here just gave me comfort. Just knowing that he was here and he had my best interests at heart."
Love added he's excited about how he'll fit into Head Coach Tommy Lloyd's system, though he knows he'll have to alter his game a bit.
The guard was a high volume shooter at North Carolina. He put up 1,360 attempts over his three-year career. To give you an idea, that's more than all six returning Wildcats (Oumar Ballo, Pelle Larsson, Kylan Boswell, Henri Veesaar, Dylan Anderson, Filip Borovicanin) have put up in their U of A careers combined (1,039 attempts).
"My movement off the ball, that's going to be the biggest jump I have," he said. "I kind of had the ball in my hands a lot in North Carolina. With the guys we have, I don't have to have the ball in my hands as much."
He'll be off the ball more while playing with trusted ball handlers Kylan Boswell and Alabama Transfer Jaden Bradley. Love spoke highly of both guys, adding he's picking up pieces of their games.
"I think we can be really elite as far as how versatile we are," he said. "Three totally different players in terms of our games."
Love brings in plenty of NCAA Tournament experience to Tucson too. He led UNC to a national championship game back in 2022. That includes scoring 28 points in the Tar Heels' win over Duke in the Final Four. The guard and UNC didn't have as successful of a season in 2022-23. Despite starting the year as the top ranked team in the country, it missed the NCAA Tournament.
This season, Love made it clear he wants to win it all.
