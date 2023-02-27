Arizona Gov. Hobbs calls for an investigation against former Attorney General

TUCSON (KVOA) - Governor Katie Hobbs is calling on the Arizona State Bar to investigate former Attorney General Mark Brnovich.
This comes after documents from his election fraud review showed he concealed significant findings.
The documents were released Wednesday by Brnovich's democratic successor, Kris Mayes.
Eight bar charges have been filed against Brnovich since the release of the documents.
The investigation is ongoing.
