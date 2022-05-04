 Skip to main content
Arizona Gov. Ducey signs bill giving $400M for I-10 project

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation earmarking $400 million in state general fund cash to add a third lane in each direction to a 26-mile section of Interstate 10 south of Phoenix that has long been a congested bottleneck.

The highway section is the last stretch of I-10 between Phoenix and Tucson that is still just two lanes. That has led to slowdowns between Chandler and Casa Grande that limits commerce and impacts commuters traveling the section to and from growing Pinal County.

Ducey said at a Wednesday signing ceremony that new manufacturers in Pinal County need the expansion, as do companies hauling freight from Mexico, commuters and tourists.

Governor Ducey said, "This bill passed with overwhelming bipartisan support. I want to thank all the legislatures who voted for this critical legislation and I want to thank everyone who advocated for this bill."

This project also includes widening of several interchanges and includes funding for a new bridge over the Gila River for I-10.
 
Senator TJ Shope is the state senator that covers that portion of Pinal county and has been advocating for this for 10 years.
 
Senator Shope said, "For years the residents of Pinal county in those further south would make the trip to and from the hub of our state, the Phoenix metropolitan area have been faced with delays in their travel, accidents that have affected them and their families and some have even experienced death in their families on the stretch of interstate 10."
 
The whole project will cost about 990 million dollars. 400 million from the current state budget, 300 million will come from a Federal Grant and $290 million was from a previous budget.

