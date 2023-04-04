 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM MST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Arizona Gives helps you get involved with your favorite cause like the Humane Society of Southern Arizona

  • 0
Joey the Cat

The Humane Society of Southern Arizona

 By WKOW

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Arizona Gives continues to raise money for Arizona communities.

Arizona Gives is a collaboration between the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits and Arizona Grantmakers that began in 2013.

The partnership has helped raise more than $30 million for Arizona's nonprofit sector. The program is supported by sponsor FirstBank, along with a variety of other sponsor organizations.

Arizona Gives helps people find, learn about and contribute to local causes.

It enables nonprofits to share their stories and engage the community, and it raises awareness about Arizona nonprofits.

Arizona Gives campaign only happens once a year, AZGives.org is available for year-round donations.

Here are just a few of the local nonprofits that are participating:

You can find more information and more nonprofits here

