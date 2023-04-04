Arizona Gives helps you get involved with your favorite cause like the Humane Society of Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Arizona Gives continues to raise money for Arizona communities.

Arizona Gives is a collaboration between the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits and Arizona Grantmakers that began in 2013.

The partnership has helped raise more than $30 million for Arizona's nonprofit sector. The program is supported by sponsor FirstBank, along with a variety of other sponsor organizations.

Arizona Gives helps people find, learn about and contribute to local causes.

It enables nonprofits to share their stories and engage the community, and it raises awareness about Arizona nonprofits.

Arizona Gives campaign only happens once a year, AZGives.org is available for year-round donations.

Here are just a few of the local nonprofits that are participating:

You can find more information and more nonprofits here