Arizona Football's Martell Irby, once retired from the sport, earns scholarship

TUCSON (KVOA) - Since the beginning of fall camp, Arizona Football's motto has been 'Earn it'.
There may be no one on the Wildcats squad that embodies that phrase more than defensive back Martell Irby.
This is the story of how he earned a second chance at football.
"It's amazing," Irby said. "We're playing college football."
Irby said he's exactly where he's meant to be: on the field.
"It's what we dreamed about as kids," Irby said.
However, that dream came to a screeching halt in March of 2022. Irby was preparing for his fifth season at UCLA, when he got into a car accident. That sidelined him from spring practice.
"I've been having this internal war about football, whether I should keep playing or let it go," Irby said on his YouTube in June 2022.
Irby went public with his mental health struggles on YouTube, saying he felt lost. In June of 2022, he retired from football.
Irby, an avid musician, wrote a song about his decision to walk away.
"It allowed me to express myself and be vulnerable, be expressive and be authentic," Irby said.
Irby grew up around music. He went to a music conservatory, played in a youth symphony and went to a performing arts middle and high school.
"Ball is a piece of [art]work," Irby said. "The hours we put in, the time we put in. You're creating a piece of work that we share on Saturdays. It's the same thing with my music."
Irby kept making music, but he missed the thrill of football. In December, he reached out to Arizona defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen, who had coached at UCLA.
"He was like I have a spot for you," Irby said. "Not a scholarship but we have a spot."
Irby jumped at the chance. He joined the Wildcats as a walk-on, paying his own way to continue tackling his dreams.
"I was doing security here and there when I could for different companies," Irby said. "If I could take pictures for somebody."
Irby has only been a Wildcat for a couple of months, but ask anyone on the field and they'll tell you how quickly he has become a leader.
"He keeps his head down, keeps the main goal the main goal," Quarterback Jayden de Laura said. "I think he's a great person on and off the field."
"I think he has helped the entire team understand you can do what you want if you work for it and not to take anything for granted," Cornerback Treydan Stukes said.
That's why the day before Arizona's season opener against NAU, Head Coach Jedd Fisch awarded Irby a football scholarship.
"The fact we were able to give him a scholarship was awesome," Coach Fisch said. "For him to come in and play as much as he played. The passion, the energy he brings. He is certainly a huge asset to our program."
"That was nothing short of a blessing," Irby said. "I can't really explain it. It's a testament to God's grace."
In two games as a Wildcat, Irby has 12 tackles, two pass breakups and a forced fumble.
As for his music, Irby said he hopes to one day own his own record label, to help others live their dreams.
