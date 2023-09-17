Arizona Football takes down UTEP 31-10 in final nonconference game

TUCSON (KVOA) - Coming into Arizona's final nonconference matchup against UTEP, Head Coach Jedd Fisch emphasized the importance of playing a clean, complete game.
In the Wildcats 31-10 win over the Miners, they did just that.
"I thought today was the best team win I can remember," Coach Fisch said.
Arizona combined for 16 penalties and seven turnovers in its first two games. Against UTEP, the Wildcats had just four penalties and one fumble. Quarterback Jayden de Laura didn't have any turnovers.
"He played clean football," Coach Fisch said. "Really clean football. That's what we asked of him and challenged him this week to do."
"I don't need to do too much," de Laura said. "That's what we went over when we were watching Mississippi State film. Use all my tools."
de Laura certainly did that. He completed a whopping 78 percent of passes for 300 yards and three touchdowns. One of the TDs was to Jacob Cowing, who transferred from UTEP.
The catch of the night belonged to Tetairoa McMillan (T-Mac). He completed a spectacular one-handed catch in the second quarter. However, the Wildcats offense stalled and their field goal attempt was blocked.
T-Mac's catch was the #4 play on Sportscenter Top 10 Saturday night. Coach Fisch and de Laura weren't too surprised by the impressive catch.
"I'm going to see a lot of those over the next few years," Coach Fisch said. "I've seen a lot of those. He's super gifted."
"He's probably the most athletic person I've ever been around," de Laura said.
The Wildcats also excelled on the ground. They had 32 combined carries for 244 yards. Plus, Michael Wiley scored a rushing touchdowns.
"That's a really good day at the office," Coach Fisch said. "That's about 8 yards per carry."
Arizona's offense got off to another slow start in the first quarter. The Wildcats have managed just seven points in the first through three games. The U of A was forced to punt on its first drive and its second drive ended with a T-Mac fumble.
Despite the shaky start, Arizona totaled 544 yards of offense.
The Wildcats' defense matched that intensity. Arizona forced the miners to punt on seven of their eleven drives.
"3 points against NAU, 10 points tonight," Coach Fisch said. "To be able to play that type of defense. Even the defense they played last week as well. I think the defense is really stepping up."
The Cats have only allowed 15 points per game so far, compared to 37 points last year. Linebacker Justin Flowe led Arizona with 11 tackles.
Now the Wildcats prepare to kick off Pac-12 play. Arizona travels to play Stanford Saturday at 4 p.m. The Cardinal was stunned by FCS Sacramento State at home Saturday.
