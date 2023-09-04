Arizona Football preps for Mississippi State, eyeing first-ever road win vs. SEC team

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona Football is heading to SEC Country to take on Mississippi State this Saturday.
The Wildcats are looking to do something they've never done: Beat a SEC team on the road.
The last time the Wildcats traveled to face an SEC opponent was Sept. 9, 2006 against then No. 8 LSU in Baton Rouge. Arizona is 0-6-1 all-time in SEC road games.
Arizona has only beaten a SEC opponent once, at home against Auburn back in 1976.
The Wildcats lost to the Bulldogs 39-17 here in Tucson last year. It'll be a tough environment to play in Starkville. Mississippi State is known for its cowbells, but Head Coach Jedd Fisch and the Cats will be ready.
"I know they're going to be loud," Coach Fisch said. "It's something we need to be aware of. We'll have some cowbells piped in this week. We look forward to the energy an SEC game brings."
Mississippi State is coming off a dominant 48-7 win over Southeastern Louisiana in week one.
"Coach Arnett has done a great job defensively over there," Coach Fisch said. "Now as the head coach, I'm sure he'll continue to do a great job."
Zach Arnett took over as Bulldogs head coach after Mike Leach died suddenly in 2022. He worked as the defensive coordinator under Leach since 2020.
"They are tough to move the ball on," Coach Fisch said. "He knows all the answers to the test."
Coach Fisch had high praise for his own defense too. The U of A gave up just 264 total yards and three points to NAU, the fewest points allowed in a season opener since 2013.
He said players communicated well, brought the energy and were very physical... sometimes too physical.
The Wildcats had 11 penalties for 91 yards in their win over NAU. Fisch said they need to be more disciplined against the Bulldogs. Arizona will already be without Safety Gunner Maldonado for the first half due to a targeting call.
Kickoff is Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Tucson time.