Arizona Football mourns Boles, Escalada and Arneson

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The Arizona Football program is in mourning this week over the death of defensive tackle Dereck Boles ('18).
Boles spent two seasons at Arizona playing under both head coaches Rich Rodriguez and Kevin Sumlin.
He transferred to UA from junior college after starting his collegiate career at Boise State. Boles appeared in 25 games over two seasons with 7 tackles for loss and 2 sacks.
He was diagnosed with Leukemia in March 2022. He died on Monday in his homestate of Florida.
His is the latest alumni death to hit the program.
The Arizona Letterwinners on Wednesday announced the passing of offensive lineman Joe Escalada ('66).
The Nogales native lettered for three seasons (1964, 1965, 1966). He was second-team All-WAC at the guard position as well as a WAC All-Academic selection.
Escalada went on to receive his Doctorate in Agronomy after graduating from UA. He was 78.
1971 defensive captain Mark Arneson died in April at the age of 73.
Arneson was 1st team All-American selection at linebacker by Sporting News in 1971.
He is still 10th on the all-time program list for total tackles in a career (357).
Arneson was selected in the 2nd round of 1972 NFL Draft (No. 32 overall) by the St. Louis Cardinals.
He played his entire nine-year career with the Cardinals, missing just five games.