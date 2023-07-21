Arizona Football discusses 2023 season outlook at Pac-12 Media Day

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona Football was picked to finish 8th in the Pac-12 preseason poll.
That's the Wildcats highest preseason ranking since 2018. Head Coach Jedd Fisch said he doesn't think the Wildcats got enough preseason recognition, but he isn't worried about everyone else's expectations.
"It doesn't matter what people think now," Fisch said. "Talking season is over, football season is going to begin."
While on the podium, Fisch shared his expectations for year three.
"It's our best team and we aren't going to shy away from that," Fisch said. "Our guys are going to go out there and play at a high level. If they play at the level I think we're going to play at, I think we're going to win a lot of games this year."
Coach Fisch said this team is different than in year's past. That starts with experience.
"Offensively, we have nine of 11 returning starters," he said.
That includes Quarterback Jayden de Laura, who's back for his second season in red and blue after transferring from Washington State. The QB threw for nearly 3,700 yards and 25 touchdowns last season. De Laura said that's just the beginning.
"We've barely scratched the surface," he said. "I really didn't realize that for T-Mac, me, Jacob [Cowing] and even Dorian [Singer], this was our first real season in the scheme. We were learning as we went throughout the season. Now we're comfortable with each other. We know how to play, and we know how everyone else plays. I feel like the sky is the limit for us."
Offense was Coach Fisch's priority in 2022.
"We felt if we didn't get good on offense, we were never going to recruit defense," he said. "No one wants to come to a team that can't score. We've had the same offensive staff for all three years I've been there. They've recruited great players and built great players."
From there, the focus shifted to defense.
"We committed to the portal and playing young," Coach Fisch said. "Last year we played, at one point, six freshmen starting on defense. We were able to get those guys bigger, faster and stronger this offseason, complemented with guys like Justin Flowe, Daniel Heimuli, Tyler Manoa, Orin Patu and some of these great players we were able to bring in."
Those freshmen are now sophomores, playing in the same system as last year. That's something many former players couldn't say.
"Arizona went eight years with eight different defensive coordinators," Coach Fisch said. "We have a chance to bring the defensive coordinator back which will make huge strides in our system. The biggest thing about having stability is that players are always better in their second year than their first year."
"I'm really pleased with the way the team has worked in the offseason," Cornerback Treydan Stukes said. "To get to play some real football is the time we've been waiting for and putting in all this hard work for."
There's still over a month before the Wildcats' season opener against NAU on Sep. 2. Their first day of fall ball is Aug. 2.
