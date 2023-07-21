 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 108 to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Arizona Football discusses 2023 season outlook at Pac-12 Media Day

Arizona at Pac 12 Media Days

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona Football was picked to finish 8th in the Pac-12 preseason poll. 

That's the Wildcats highest preseason ranking since 2018. Head Coach Jedd Fisch said he doesn't think the Wildcats got enough preseason recognition, but he isn't worried about everyone else's expectations. 

"It doesn't matter what people think now," Fisch said. "Talking season is over, football season is going to begin."

Arizona Head Coach Jedd Fisch, Quarterback Jayden de Laura and Cornerback Treydan Stukes spoke about the upcoming 2023 season at Pac-12 Media Day.

While on the podium, Fisch shared his expectations for year three. 

"It's our best team and we aren't going to shy away from that," Fisch said. "Our guys are going to go out there and play at a high level. If they play at the level I think we're going to play at, I think we're going to win a lot of games this year."

Head Coach Jedd Fisch

Coach Fisch said this team is different than in year's past. That starts with experience.

"Offensively, we have nine of 11 returning starters," he said. 

That includes Quarterback Jayden de Laura, who's back for his second season in red and blue after transferring from Washington State. The QB threw for nearly 3,700 yards and 25 touchdowns last season. De Laura said that's just the beginning.

Jayden de Laura

"We've barely scratched the surface," he said. "I really didn't realize that for T-Mac, me, Jacob [Cowing] and even Dorian [Singer], this was our first real season in the scheme. We were learning as we went throughout the season. Now we're comfortable with each other. We know how to play, and we know how everyone else plays. I feel like the sky is the limit for us."

Offense was Coach Fisch's priority in 2022. 

"We felt if we didn't get good on offense, we were never going to recruit defense," he said. "No one wants to come to a team that can't score. We've had the same offensive staff for all three years I've been there. They've recruited great players and built great players."

From there, the focus shifted to defense. 

"We committed to the portal and playing young," Coach Fisch said. "Last year we played, at one point, six freshmen starting on defense. We were able to get those guys bigger, faster and stronger this offseason, complemented with guys like Justin Flowe, Daniel Heimuli, Tyler Manoa, Orin Patu and some of these great players we were able to bring in."  

Arizona Football

Those freshmen are now sophomores, playing in the same system as last year. That's something many former players couldn't say. 

"Arizona went eight years with eight different defensive coordinators," Coach Fisch said. "We have a chance to bring the defensive coordinator back which will make huge strides in our system. The biggest thing about having stability is that players are always better in their second year than their first year."

"I'm really pleased with the way the team has worked in the offseason," Cornerback Treydan Stukes said. "To get to play some real football is the time we've been waiting for and putting in all this hard work for."

There's still over a month before the Wildcats' season opener against NAU on Sep. 2. Their first day of fall ball is Aug. 2.

