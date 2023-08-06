Arizona Football Coach Jedd Fisch sees 'a lot of positives' in move to Big 12

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona President Robert Robbins and Athletic Director Dave Heeke will speak for the first time Monday about the school's decision to leave the Pac-12 for the Big 12.
On Sunday, Arizona Football held its first practice since the school announced the decision. Dr. Robbins was at practice and spoke to the players about this upcoming season and beyond. It was also the first time hearing from Head Coach Jedd Fisch since the move became official.
"I think it's what we needed at the time," he said.
Coach Fisch called Arizona's move to the Big 12 bittersweet but necessary.
"Clearly we all love being in the Pac-12 and playing schools on the West Coast," he said. "As the schools on the West Coast were no longer in the Pac-12, it made things more difficult and challenging for all aspects of the game. When we found out about the changes that other programs were making and the decisions other programs were having, it was the only move at this point in time. There's a lot of positives behind it."
Fisch is excited for the new challenge of playing Big 12 football. The Wildcats will take on teams like TCU, which played in the national championship game last season.
"We're talking about programs that have been where we all strive to be, which is the College Football Playoff," he said.
The move is also a chance for the U of A to gain national exposure. That's something the program has gotten quite familiar with lately, due to the conference realignment news.
"More people on the East Coast heard about Arizona over the course of the last two weeks than they have in a very long time," Fisch said. "More people in Texas continue to hear about Arizona."
Coach Fisch said he hopes to recruit more nationally, but he made it quite clear Southern California is still a priority.
"As long as I'm the head coach here, we are going to dig deep in Southern California and do everything we possibly can," he said.
Joining the Big 12 opened up some non-conference games on the schedule. Arizona was set to start a home-and-home series with Kansas State in 2024 and one with BYU in 2026. Those are both conference foes now. The openings are another way Arizona can stay connected to the West.
"We have opportunities that have opened up that we can find ways to continue to play West," Coach Fisch said.
Now that Arizona knows where it's playing in 2024 and beyond, Coach Fisch said the Wildcats can focus on the 2023 season, their final in the Pac-12. The U of A kicks off the season Sept. 2 against NAU.
