Arizona farmers continue to recover from decades long drought

ELOY, Az. - Just a couple years ago we entered monsoon with one of the worst droughts we have seen in recent memory for Arizona.
We have recovered out of the extreme drought status but we are dealing with other issues when it comes to water in our state.
Almost the entire state is completely out of any kind of drought but that can change quickly in just a few months.
If we have a below average monsoon we could be right back to where we started when it comes to our water issues. Many farms in Pinal county like Caywood are fed by the Gila River watershed.
Nancy Caywood grows cotton on her farm with her family and has for five generations.
She said, "It overflowed back in 1993. Since then it's never gotten the rain or the snowpack to replenish itself. It would go down and then come back up a bit but we probably got into a bad drought right after that."
The Gila River isn't the only source of water for this area; there's also the Coolidge dam but it's had its own issues over the last few years.
"It got so low that it wasn't releasing any water and so our farm was completely dormant."
This whole part of the state is in the Sonoran desert, so obviously plants like wheat and the cotton Nancy grows need a bit more care than Midwestern wheat or southern cotton.
"Our average rainfall is very small. We have to irrigate and we can't dryland farm. We have to depend on our water district for water and when it's not available it makes it really tough."
Things are positive now when it comes to water but there are some long-term concerns that Arizona Farmers have.
"We look out at the weather forecast and right now they're forecasting an El Niño which could bring more water in and put more water behind the dam and we just have to be optimistic."