Arizona educators preparing for upcoming school year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Nearly 700 educators from throughout Arizona will be in the Old Pueblo Wednesday for a conference preparing for the next school year.
This conference will allow administrators and educators to reconnect with each other, gain new teaching skills and refresh before the upcoming school year - all so that our teachers here in Arizona can help our students grow!
It's run by the Arizona Department of Education and they are calling this workshop a “leading change conference.”
Superintendent Tom Horne will kick off the conference Wednesday morning followed by a few other keynote speakers and a handful of sessions with topics from leadership to technology to workforce readiness.
