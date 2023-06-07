 Skip to main content
Arizona educators preparing for upcoming school year

school desk

Courtesy Pixabay
TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Nearly 700 educators from throughout Arizona will be in the Old Pueblo Wednesday for a conference preparing for the next school year. 
 
This conference will allow administrators and educators to reconnect with each other, gain new teaching skills and refresh before the upcoming school year - all so that our teachers here in Arizona can help our students grow!
 
It's run by the Arizona Department of Education and they are calling this workshop a “leading change conference.”
 
Superintendent Tom Horne will kick off the conference Wednesday morning followed by a few other keynote speakers and a handful of sessions with topics from leadership to technology to workforce readiness.

