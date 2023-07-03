Arizona DPS troopers beefing up patrols to keep public safe

TUCSON (KVOA) - David Chavez is among the troopers patrolling I-10 trying to keep the public safe.
He's looking for drivers who show signs of impairment or fatigue.
" One of our main priorities is to identify and stop and arrest impaired drivers."
Just minutes into the interview he gets a call from dispatch.
"Number one and number two lane I've got a mattress on the road." Chavez responded, "We're going to head that way."
With lights and sirens going Chavez heads to I 10 and Craycroft to help remove a mattress the strong winds lifted from a flat trailer.
Anthony Machain was the driver.
He managed to turn around and get the mattress off the road. When DPS arrived he told News 4 Tucson, he is thankful for DPS keeping an eye on the roadways. "He (Chavez) kind of blocked traffic. No one got hurt traffic is swerving all the way around it "
Bart Graves is the public information officer for DPS.
"There's a lot of traffic out there. It's more important than ever as a driver to take control of the situation and make sure you are alert and that you've got plenty of rest and you're able to deal with the situations that occur on the highways so you don't become a victim yourself."
Graves also said "there are a lot of distracted drivers out there. So beware and be careful."
