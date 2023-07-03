 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
from 109 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Arizona DPS troopers beefing up patrols to keep public safe

  • Updated
  • 0
DPS

TUCSON (KVOA) - David Chavez is among the troopers patrolling I-10 trying to keep the public safe.

He's looking for drivers who show signs of impairment or fatigue.

" One of our main priorities is to identify and stop and arrest impaired drivers."

Just minutes into the interview he gets a call from dispatch.

"Number one and number two lane I've got a mattress on the road." Chavez responded, "We're going to head that way."

With lights and sirens going Chavez heads to I 10 and Craycroft to help remove a mattress the strong winds lifted from a flat trailer.

Anthony Machain was the driver.

He managed to turn around and get the mattress off the road. When DPS arrived he told News 4 Tucson, he is thankful for DPS keeping an eye on the roadways. "He (Chavez) kind of blocked traffic. No one got hurt traffic is swerving all the way around it "

Bart Graves is the public information officer for DPS.

"There's a lot of traffic out there. It's more important than ever as a driver to take control of the situation and make sure you are alert and that you've got plenty of rest and you're able to deal with the situations that occur on the highways so you don't become a victim yourself."

Graves also said "there are a lot of distracted drivers out there. So beware and be careful."

