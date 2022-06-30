Arizona doctors speak out against state deciding to reimplement 1901 abortion ban

TUCSON (KVOA) — Less than a week after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, doctors across Arizona are voicing confusion and fear about the potential ramifications of the decision in the Grand Canyon State.

After Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich proclaimed he will go to court in the coming days to lift an injunction on a pre-statehood abortion ban still on the books from 120-years ago. It could send doctors and health care providers to jail for two to five years for helping patients get an abortion.

Brnovich says the 1901 law will not be repealed by SB-1164, the 15-week abortion ban that was passed and signed in March.

Two long-time Tucson doctors are responding to the attorney general's position.

"We have politicians who not just want to insert themselves, not just into the exam room, but into patient's uteruses and dictate what physicians and patients agree upon is the best way to proceed with their healthcare," Dr. Cadey Harrel, a family medicine physician said.

"Women have a right to privacy, a right to make their own healthcare decisions and a law from over 100 years ago which is not relevant to today should never be seen as the final word to women's access to care," Dr. Eve Shapiro, a pediatrician said. "A law from over 100 years ago which is not relevant to today should never be seen as the final word to women's access to care."

Shapiro is terrified the 1901 law is being revived now in 2022.

That law has not been enforced since 1973 when Roe v. Wade was decided. It goes further than the 15-week abortion ban that was just passed this spring at the state Capitol to not allow women to have options is a terrible mistake.

"Abortion care isn't just about 50ish percent of the population," Harrel said. "It's about our communities. It's about the safety of the people that we love and that we care about and our families and our communities."

The "Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life For America" group has has a different stance and is expressing its appreciation for Brnovich.

"We thank Attorney General Brnovich for his leadership and all our local allies for their life-saving work," they said in a statement. "Between strong protections for unborn babies throughout pregnancy and more than 40 pro-life pregnancy centers serving women and families across the state, up to 13,000 children a year could be saved from abortion in Arizona in the Dobbs era. Our team is going door to door to educate voters about the importance of making their voices heard in this year's elections."

Here's a number that may surprise you.

Our sister station in Kansas City says men looking for appointments to talk about getting vasectomies are up 900 percent since last Friday.

Here in Tucson, Harrel can relate.

"Just today I had a young person reach out and say because of everything that's happened with Roe v. Wade, I'm thinking about getting a vasectomy because they don't want put their loved ones at risk with the reproductive potential," she said.

In a statement initially shared to KVOI The Voice, Gov. Doug Ducey said says Brnovich is the chief legal adviser and this will likely be settled in the courts.

"It seems that there is some challenge to what's happening here,'' Ducey said. "And, likely, it'll have to be settled in the courts.''

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero also shared a statement on Brnovich's statement on enacting the 1901 law.

"Arizona Attorney General Brnovich continues to abuse the power of his office to score political points with the radical right, waste taxpayer dollars, and now he’s continuing his assault on the bodily autonomy of Arizonans," she said in a tweet. "He should resign immediately."