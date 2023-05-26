Arizona Department of Veterans' Services to host Memorial Day ceremonies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service will be honored this weekend with ceremonies across the state.
U.S. flags will be placed on each gravesite Friday morning at the Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery to honor the sacrifices made.
This comes just a few days before Memorial Day on Monday when a Memorial Day ceremony will be held at each of the state's three cemeteries.
This includes here the Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Marana, the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista and the Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery at Camp Navajo in Bellemont.
These ceremonies are a chance for family members, friends, and the public to honor the lives of all Americans who have made the sacrifice in service to our country.
These Memorial Day observance ceremonies are being put on by the Arizona Department of Veterans' Services.
