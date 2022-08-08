Arizona Department of Health is offering at-home vaccinations

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following county, Pima. * WHEN...Until 445 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 240 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Sikul Himatk Wash and San Luis Wash. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... mainly rural areas of Western Pima County - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&