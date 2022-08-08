Arizona Department of Health is offering at-home vaccinations

TUCSON (KVOA) - AZDHS is offering at-home vaccination against COVID-19 as an option for anyone who is unable to travel to a vaccination site because of a disability, health condition, or other factors.
Mobile vendors are trained medical professionals who are able to vaccinate anyone 6 months and older.
The vendors will never ask you to show proof of being homebound, and there is no cost and no requirement to have health insurance.
The program will work with residents and providers to schedule a vaccine at a convenient time in the comfort of the patient’s home.
Those outside Pima and Maricopa counties can fill out the ADHS COVID-19 Vaccine Event Request Form or email healthequity@azdhs.gov to request vaccination at home.
They also can call our bilingual vaccine hotline at 844-542-8201 (select Option 8 to speak with a navigator) every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In Maricopa County, please call Maricopa County Public Health’s multilingual CARES Team at 602-506-6767 or visit the COVID-19 Mobile Vaccination Website.
In Pima County, please call the Pima County Health Department’s bilingual vaccination phone line at 520-222-0119 or fill out the Pima County At-Home Vaccine Interest Form.