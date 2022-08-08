 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 445 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 240 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Sikul Himatk Wash and San Luis Wash.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
mainly rural areas of Western Pima County
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Arizona Department of Health is offering at-home vaccinations

  • Updated
  • 0
TUCSON (KVOA) - AZDHS is offering at-home vaccination against COVID-19 as an option for anyone who is unable to travel to a vaccination site because of a disability, health condition, or other factors.

Mobile vendors are trained medical professionals who are able to vaccinate anyone 6 months and older. 

The vendors will never ask you to show proof of being homebound, and there is no cost and no requirement to have health insurance.

The program will work with residents and providers to schedule a vaccine at a convenient time in the comfort of the patient’s home. 

Those outside Pima and Maricopa counties can fill out the ADHS COVID-19 Vaccine Event Request Form or email healthequity@azdhs.gov to request vaccination at home. 

They also can call our bilingual vaccine hotline at  844-542-8201 (select Option 8 to speak with a navigator) every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In Maricopa County, please call Maricopa County Public Health’s multilingual CARES Team at 602-506-6767 or visit the COVID-19 Mobile Vaccination Website.

In Pima County, please call the Pima County Health Department’s bilingual vaccination phone line at 520-222-0119 or fill out the Pima County At-Home Vaccine Interest Form.