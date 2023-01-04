Arizona Department of Environmental Quality begins statewide testing for "forever chemicals" in water

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has begun new testing for "forever chemicals" known as P-FAS that have been found in some water systems.
The new testing will be done across all counties in the state, more than 1,200 water systems.
The ADEQ has been conducting testing for the past several years but much of it was focused on higher risk areas, such as near military installations.
"P-FAS were extensively used for firefighting foam particularly around military type practice and training," explained Trevor Baggiore with ADEQ.
Baggiore said if they find high levels of P-FAS they will advise the water provider how they should proceed and will try to prevent shutting down water supplies that are all to crucial in our arid state.
"We live in a state where there's not an abundant source of water, so no water is worse than contaminated water. If levels are high enough we may recommend they find an alternative source of water," he said.
Baggiore said as the science has evolved it's become clear that more research is needed to see how significant P-FAS contamination is.
News 4 Tucson spoke to Katie Harvey, who lives North of Davis Monthan Air Force Base. She is worried about what's actually in her water.
A few months ago she said her water had to be turned off after testing found high levels of chemicals. The water she said looked foul.
"It looked like chunks of calcium just piled up at the base of it as it settled," she explained.
She since has purchased a special filter to help with the problem but she still doesn't feel comfortable consuming it.
"I've drank out of the faucets and hoses all my life and knowing that all of that stuff is actually in our water it's disgusting," she said.
The new testing she said gives her hope but he fears knowledge is too far behind the damage.
The ADEQ testing will be done through September. ADEQ said it will be periodically updating its public database as test results come in.
You can see the data for yourself here.